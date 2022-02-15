HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $545.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.03 and its 200 day moving average is $671.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

