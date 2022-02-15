Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,742 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

