Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $3,633,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

