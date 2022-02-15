Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

