Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 531,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

