Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,431,000 after buying an additional 54,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

