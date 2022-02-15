Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $628,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

