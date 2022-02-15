Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $595,000 Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

