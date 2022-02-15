Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

