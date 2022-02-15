Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

