Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $547,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.
VLY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.
Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.
Valley National Bancorp Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.