Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $547,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

