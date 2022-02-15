Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,578 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

