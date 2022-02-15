Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

