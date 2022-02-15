Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,044,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

