Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after buying an additional 1,122,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

FUBO stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

