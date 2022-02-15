HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,793 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 122,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

