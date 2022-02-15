Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 1,904,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.