Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.