Horizon Investments LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 75.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

