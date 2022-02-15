Horizon Investments LLC Sells 254 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.