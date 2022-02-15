Horizon Investments LLC Sells 254 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
MAA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
