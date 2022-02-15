Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

