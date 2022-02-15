Horizon Investments LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

