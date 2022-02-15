Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,414,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,884,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,886,000.

SJNK opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $27.58.

