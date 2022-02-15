Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

