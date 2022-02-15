Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.