Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

About Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

