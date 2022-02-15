Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $130.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.