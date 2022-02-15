HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $4,672,698. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

