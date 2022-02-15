HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.94 Million in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

