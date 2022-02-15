HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

