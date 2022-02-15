High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as high as C$14.15. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 8,419 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$469.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.77.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

