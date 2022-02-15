Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.11% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $542,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

