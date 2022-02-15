Head to Head Survey: BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BR Malls Participações and Tokuyama, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações 15.81% 2.94% 1.72% Tokuyama 8.13% 12.02% 6.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $177.65 million 8.16 -$57.01 million $0.06 55.33 Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.41 $230.63 million $1.61 5.07

Tokuyama has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokuyama beats BR Malls Participações on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.