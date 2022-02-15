Head-To-Head Contrast: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 21Vianet Group and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 1.38 -$415.22 million ($1.29) -5.81 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.30 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -8.26% -6.61% -2.16% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.23, suggesting a potential upside of 196.33%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $110.69, suggesting a potential upside of 55.99%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

