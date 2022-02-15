Head to Head Analysis: CBB Bancorp (CBBI) and Its Peers

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CBBI) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CBB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 16.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CBB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB Bancorp Competitors 1596 7535 6811 373 2.37

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given CBB Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $83.85 million $27.53 million 5.34 CBB Bancorp Competitors $6.71 billion $1.79 billion 11.38

CBB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A CBB Bancorp Competitors 27.60% 11.83% 1.18%

Summary

CBB Bancorp peers beat CBB Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

