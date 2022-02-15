HC Wainwright Boosts Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $29.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

