Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,264. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

