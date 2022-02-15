Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

