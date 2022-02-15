Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $98,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

