Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

