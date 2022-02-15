Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $813.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.