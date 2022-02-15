Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.

HAE opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

