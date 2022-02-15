Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

