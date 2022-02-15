Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

