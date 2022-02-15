Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

