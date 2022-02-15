Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $426.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $423.54 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

