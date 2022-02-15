Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

