Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

