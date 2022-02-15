GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMMR stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.