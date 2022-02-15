GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $343,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

